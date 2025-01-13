Man arrested following Ammon shooting - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — A Pocatello man has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident on Upland Street Sunday.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, as deputies were responding to the shooting, they located a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Tearian Lopez leaving the area. Lopez and the vehicle had been described as the suspect in the shooting leaving one man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Lopez was detained by deputies at that time and admitted there was a handgun in the vehicle. The handgun was located in the vehicle and contained ammunition that was the same as shell casings found at the scene. Deputies also matched tire prints in the snow and other witness information with Lopez and his vehicle.

Lopez was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery. There were no other occupants in Lopez’s vehicle and no other injuries from the shooting. Deputies are continuing to investigate, and no further information is available at this time.