After teen going 75 mph crashes in a 25-mph zone, ISP issues reminder about reckless motorcycle riding - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police is urging motorcyclists to ride responsibly after a high-speed incident on Fairview Avenue near North Records Avenue.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for no visible license plate, but the rider fled at speeds reaching around 75 mph in a 25-mph zone. Due to the serious public safety risk, the trooper discontinued the pursuit.

However, the motorcyclist—a 17-year-old male from Boise, crashed a short distance later. He was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention on charges of reckless driving and eluding law enforcement.

“This type of reckless riding endangers everyone on the road. The initial violation could have resulted in a simple verbal warning or an infraction, but the rider’s decision made the situation much worse,” said Captain Mike Winans of ISP District 3. “This isn’t just about rider safety—it’s about families traveling, business commuters, commercial vehicles, visitors moving through the state, and law enforcement all working to keep our roadways safe. Reckless motorcycle riding is an ongoing issue, and ISP remains committed to addressing it with law enforcement and community partners.”

With warmer weather approaching and motorcycle season ramping up, ISP reminds riders that excessive speed and reckless behavior will not be tolerated. Last year, District 3 troopers engaged in nine motorcycle pursuits, not including numerous instances where riders fled, but troopers chose not to pursue due to public safety concerns.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, facing a significantly higher risk of serious injury or death due to reckless riding. The dangers are evident in 2024 Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) crash data for District 3 and the Treasure Valley, where 295 motorcycle crashes resulted in 13 fatalities and 247 injuries.

In response to this ongoing issue, ISP and local law enforcement agencies will conduct coordinated enforcement operations to deter reckless riding and enhance roadway safety. These targeted efforts will focus on high-crash areas, problem roadways, and locations with frequent community-reported violations.

The consequences of reckless motorcycle riding are severe—both legally and physically. Fleeing law enforcement, excessive speeding, and weaving through traffic endanger the rider, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. While motorcyclists must prioritize safe riding, all road users play a role in preventing crashes.

Safety Reminders for Motorcyclists and Drivers:

For Motorcyclists:

Obey speed limits and all traffic laws.

Wear a DOT-approved helmet and protective gear.

Never attempt to flee law enforcement. If signaled to stop, pull over safely.

Ride responsibly and remain aware of surrounding traffic.

For Drivers:

Check blind spots before changing lanes or turning.

Allow extra following distance behind motorcycles.

Use turn signals consistently and yield appropriately.

Stay alert, especially at intersections, where many motorcycle crashes occur.

“We cannot stress this enough—this behavior is reckless, illegal, and incredibly dangerous,” said Captain Winans. “If you’re a motorcyclist, think twice before making a decision that could cost your life or the lives of others. If you’re a driver, stay vigilant and help us keep the roads safe. Together, we can prevent unnecessary tragedies.”

ISP remains dedicated to public safety and will continue working with partner agencies to curb reckless motorcycle incidents. The public is encouraged to report reckless riding or high-speed violations.

If you witness unsafe motorcycle behavior, *call ISP (477) from your mobile phone or dial 911 in an emergency. Providing timely and accurate details—such as descriptions and locations—can help law enforcement intervene before a tragedy occurs.