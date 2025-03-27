Beatboxer Kassie Sanders from BYU's Noteworthy answers 7 Questions and shows off her skills - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

My guest today is a percussion expert without using a drum or any other instrument.

Kassie Sanders uses only her voice to create amazing music. She’s a member of BYU Noteworthy and will be performing with her group and Vocal Point on Saturday at the Frontier Center in Idaho Falls.

RELATED | BYU’s Noteworthy and Vocal Point take the stage in Idaho Falls this Saturday

Kassie is originally from Rigby and is working on her master’s degree at BYU in Provo. Here’s what I asked her:

When did you know you wanted to be a beatboxer?

How did you get your position on Noteworthy?

Where is the coolest place you’ve performed with Noteworthy?

Tell us about your concert in Idaho Falls this weekend with Vocal Point.

What are some things people should know about beatboxing?

What do you want to do once you graduate from BYU?

Can we hear you perform a little bit?

Watch my entire interview with Cassie in the video player above and learn more about Noteworthy here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.