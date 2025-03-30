How officials moved 120 elk across I-15 Sunday morning - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Shoshone Bannock Tribal of Emergency Management.

FORT HALL – On Sunday, at 8 a.m., the Shoshone Bannock Tribal Fish & Game and Fish & Wildlife Departments conducted an elk relocation on I-15 between Exit 80 and Exit 89 for public and wildlife safety.

The operation was carried out with several Tribal departments and state agencies involved to guide 120 elk across the interstate.

“The decision to move the elk comes after increased wildlife vs. vehicle accidents, and risks to public traveling through the Fort Hall Reservation. The Shoshone Bannock Tribes have been monitoring wildlife activity from January to current, during this time, we’ve had approximately 50 elk hit on the interstate, which translates to vehicle accidents involving the public,” said Interim Fish & Game Director Thomas Wadsworth.

The operation was conducted using a helicopter and multiple Tribal and state agencies.

Shoshone Bannock Tribal of Emergency Management

I-15 was temporarily shut down and traffic was diverted to Highway 91 to ensure the operation was conducted smoothly without interference.

“We understand that elk are a valued part of our local ecosystem, and this decision was not made lightly. This is the last of the underdeveloped land in this area of winter range. However, due to this reoccurring issue, this action is necessary to ensure safety, habitat balance, and sustainable wildlife management,” said Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Lee Juan Tendoy.

Huge thanks to all tribal and state agencies involved. Shoshone Bannock Tribes Fish & Game Enforcement, Idaho Department of Transportation, Shoshone Bannock Tribes Fish & Wildlife Department, Idaho State Police, Shoshone Bannock Tribes Department of Transportation, Idaho Department of Fish & Game, Fort Hall Fire & EMS, 307 Aviation, and The Tribal Office of Emergency Management.