Idaho gas prices spring higher - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – After a few calm weeks at the pump, Idaho drivers saw gas prices jump this week, and with warmer temperatures on the way, they could go up again.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.25, which is seven cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago. For those taking a glass-half-full approach, our current average is still 27 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The national average sits at $3.13 per gallon – a nickel more than a week ago, about a penny less than a month ago, and nearly 40 cents less than a year ago.

“Things on the supply side, such as crude oil and refinery activity, have been fairly smooth this winter. Most of the turbulence right now is on the demand side,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Once kids are back in school after spring break, we could see a calming effect at the pump, but sunny weather can move the needle on fuel demand at any time.”

Today, Idaho ranks 9th in the country for the most expensive fuel, up from 11th place. The most expensive fuel can be purchased today in California ($4.65 per gallon), while the least expensive gas is found in Mississippi at $2.67 per gallon.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $69 per barrel, about $1.50 more than a week ago and the same price as a month ago. Crude oil stability has helped keep pump prices from climbing further.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of March 24:

Boise – $3.26

Coeur d’Alene – $3.11

Franklin – $3.13

Idaho Falls – $3.16

Lewiston – $3.17

Pocatello – $3.21

Rexburg – $3.32

Twin Falls – $3.27