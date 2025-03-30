Idaho State University sees continued enrollment growth - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO –– Continuing a three-year positive trend, Idaho State University is again celebrating a spring enrollment increase.

The University is reporting an overall spring enrollment of 11,058 students, an increase of 2.9 percent over Spring 2024, and the highest since Spring 2016. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 4.3 percent, or 371 students. This increase marks the third year in a row that Idaho State University has seen an enrollment increase from spring semester to spring semester.

“Idaho State University is moving boldly ahead into the future. I am pleased that students continue to demonstrate their confidence in ISU and our ability to educate our growing population of traditional and non-traditional students from across the state and beyond,” said Idaho State University President Robert Wagner. ”ISU is committed to offering the right programs, in an economical way to support Idaho’s local and statewide communities and economy.”

New, first-time undergraduate enrollment is up 2.3 percent from Spring 2024 to Spring 2025, with 217 students beginning their higher education journey this spring. Idaho State’s Early College enrollment, also known as dual enrollment, increased by 2.3 percent, with a total of 1,796 students enrolled in the program.

Graduate student enrollment saw a slight decrease of 0.8 percent from Spring 2024 to Spring 2025. Currently, graduate enrollment is 1,917.