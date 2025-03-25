ITD issues warning about cell phone phishing scam - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Department is warning Idahoans about a phishing scam involving fraudulent text messages that claim recipients owe toll fines. These messages are not legitimate and should be ignored.

Idaho does not have toll roads, and ITD does not issue toll fines. If you receive a text message demanding payment for an alleged toll violation, do not click any links or provide personal information. If possible, report the message to your mobile carrier.

Scammers often use official-sounding language and urgent threats to trick people into clicking on malicious links. ITD urges everyone to stay vigilant and remember:

Idaho has no toll roads.

ITD will never text you demanding payment.

ITD will only text you if you have opted into e-notifications.

For official transportation-related updates and services, always visit itd.idaho.gov.