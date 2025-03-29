ITD workers save woman from burning car - East Idaho News

DECLO (KMVT/KSVT) — Quick thinking from a trio of Idaho Transportation Department workers saved a woman from a burning car earlier this month along I-84 near Declo.

On March 6, three ITD workers, Dan Conner, Travis Hire and Ruth Munoz, were driving from Idaho Falls to Boise on their way back from a conference.

When near Declo, Conner noticed a car on the side of the highway.

“I could see the hood was starting to smoke just a little bit, and Travis and the other passenger we had, we were working and so as I went by, I said, ‘I think we better stop and check that one out,’” Conner said.

After pulling over, the trio approached the car and noticed the smoke had gotten thicker.

Conner grabbed a fire extinguisher while Munoz called 911, and Hire approached the car.

“The window on the passenger’s side was cracked, and so I just yelled, ‘Is there anybody inside?’ I heard a voice saying, ‘Yeah, I’m inside,‘” Hire said. “I opened the door, cleared out the smoke, and there she was, sitting in the driver’s seat.”

The crew quickly removed the driver, a woman in her mid-70s, and her luggage from the vehicle. Connor was able to buy some precious time with the fire extinguisher.

“I was discharging the fire extinguisher and I think it definitely helped, but it didn’t take long after that, and the whole car was inflamed,” Connor said.

Emergency services arrived soon after, and the woman was okay after getting out of the smoke. Hire said the woman had been on her way to Boise for a birthday party.

Connor and Hire said they were able to remain calm in this situation, thanks in part to their ITD training and military experience.

“We both were in some situations back in the days when we were in the military that was very stressful, and for us, I think we’ve learned to be very calm when situations like this arise,” Hire said.

Hire said he had gotten calls from the woman thanking him and his fellow workers for their heroic act.