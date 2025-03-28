My wife and I just got divorced, and she just had our first child. Should I get her a bigger, safer car? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are going through a divorce, and she just had our first child. Under the circumstances, I feel it’s my responsibility to take care of her for a while longer, and to put her and our son in a safe, new vehicle. She’s driving a 2002 Chevy Prizm right now with lots of miles on it. I’m afraid any kind of accident could result in a disaster. Do you think I should buy her a bigger, safer new car?

Ewan

Dear Ewan,

God bless you both. And that little boy. I’m truly sorry you’re going through a mess like this, and I appreciate your attitude and concern about things. Divorce carries a lot of emotional stress and worry for everyone involved, but honestly? I don’t think buying her a new car will solve anything.

My guess is the truth of the matter is this: The whole situation is breaking your heart, and you’re worried sick about your son. This is 100% natural, buddy, and it means you love that little baby with all your heart. But if it were me, I’d find a little bit larger used car—a good, reliable one—that either one of you, or both of you combined, can pay for with cash. No payments, no leases.

But Ewan, here’s the important thing. Spend every second you can get hugging and loving on that little boy. And let his mom know you want to be part of his life as much as possible. He’s going to need his daddy around.

— Dave