Pocatello firefighters contain backyard fire before it reaches main residence - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Firefighters put out a fire in a Pocatello backyard on Sunday evening before it reached the main residence.

The Pocatello Fire Department received the emergency call at 8:45 p.m. It alerted firefighters of “smoke and flames coming from the back of the house,” located in the 400 block of North Seventh Avenue, according to Kim Stouse, a PFD spokeswoman.

When the firefighters arrived at the house, they found a shed on fire. The shed was right underneath a set of power lines, and several cars and various other items were in the backyard.

While the flames destroyed the shed and reached some wood piles and equipment, the firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze by around 9:04 p.m. before it could damage the home.

The male and female residents of the home were present at the time and left the house while the fire was actively burning. Once it was put out, they were able to return.

There was also some electrical arcing due to the fire’s proximity to the power lines. Idaho Power responded to the scene and shut off power to those lines, allowing the firefighters to safely put the fire out.

Three to four homes in the area lost power, but Idaho Power restored it after the fire was out.

The incident remains under investigation by a PFD fire investigator.