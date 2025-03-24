Security cameras catch woman trying to break into home, deputies say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after homeowners told police they were watching her on their security camera trying to break into their home.

Kelli Anne Martinez is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and attempted unlawful entry.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on the 4700 block of Majestic View Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The reporting party stated they were watching a video from their home security camera system and saw a woman trying to break into their house and going through their mailbox. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Martinez “walking from the rear of the house and placing mail in her vehicle.”

Martinez reportedly gave deputies a fake name. Deputies allegedly found mail belonging to the homeowners in Martinez’s car, along with “glass drug pipes in a purse Martinez was holding, along with approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle.”

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $25,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.

She is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 8. If convicted, she could face up to nine and a half years in prison.

Though Martinez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.