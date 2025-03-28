Sheriff's office seeks help finding driver vandalizing vehicles at Sandcreek Commons in I.F. - East Idaho News

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that has been seen for the past several weeks. Before driving away, the driver caused thousands of dollars of damage to cars parked at Sandcreek Commons in Ammon.

An image shared by the sheriff’s office shows a brown Toyota Tundra from the late 1990s to early 2000s that was seen driving away after a person caused damage to parked vehicles.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com the same vehicle was seen before each incident occurred for the past several weeks.

“We’re interested in identifying who belongs to that and going from there on our investigation,” Lovell said.

Lovell said they are trying to figure out why this area is being targeted and whether it’s specific businesses or vehicles.

Most of the damages have been within a couple thousand dollars. In one incident, a vehicle suffered upwards of $5,000 to $7,000 worth of damage. The type of damage has been smashed windows, broken headlights and taillights, and slashed tires.

Lovell said the incidents have occurred randomly, but he asks the public who frequent the area to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Residents can also file an anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers by visiting IFcrime.org.