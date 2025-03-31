Should I be worried about Obstructive Sleep Apnea? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Q: Should I be worried about Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is estimated to affect 25 million Americans or around 26 percent of the country, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Obstructive Sleep Apnea occurs when the throat muscles relax and block a person’s airway. It can affect individuals of any age, sex or weight.

Even children can have Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Obstructive Sleep Apena is something to take seriously. It increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke, depression and dementia. Here are some of the most common signs you should get tested for Obstructive Sleep Apnea:

Snoring: Snoring is a very common symptom of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. If you have been told you snore or your significant other has kicked you or themselves out of the bedroom due to loud snoring, you should consider completing a sleep study. If your snoring is related to Sleep Apnea, treating it will almost completely eliminate the issue. Excessive daytime sleepiness: If you find yourself dozing off in meetings, watching TV or reading, this could be a sign of poor-quality sleep due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The sleepiness from Sleep Apnea can sometimes be severe enough that you might even doze off while driving. Poor Memory or Concentration: Poor quality sleep due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea can leave your brain struggling and effect your day-to-day performance. If you struggle remembering details of meeting or conversation or have a difficult time paying attention in class, a sleep study would be an excellent idea. Worsening Blood pressure: If you and your doctor are struggling to control your blood pressure or blood sugars despite medication and lifestyle changes, this is a sign you may be struggling with Obstructive Sleep Apnea and it is impacting other health conditions. Trouble staying asleep at night: If you find yourself startling awake often during the night, your oxygen levels could be dropping because of sleep apnea. It is important to work with a doctor to get this issue diagnosed. Seeking treatment could help improve your sleep. Sleep issues in children: Sometimes children cannot always explain what is going on in their bodies. If notice a child is having a hard time paying attention or retaining information at school, talk to your doctor to see if a sleep test may make sense.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms above, it is time to speak with your doctor about your sleep concerns. They can help refer you to a specialist who can schedule a sleep test. A sleep medicine provider may order a home sleep study or in-lab polysomnography to get more information. Both of these tests are great at diagnosing Obstructive Sleep Apnea, so you can work with your provider on a treatment plan. There are many treatment options available and all can have a big impact on your health.

Amanda Thompson is a nurse practitioner at Neurology & Sleep Specialists. She is passionate about helping her patients get to the root of their health issues and helping develop treatment plans that improve their quality of life.