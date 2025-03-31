‘The challenge of my lifetime’: Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne diagnosed with cancer - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne has been diagnosed with colon cancer, according to a news release from Kempthorne and his family.

Kempthorne, 73, was the state’s 30th governor and won two terms before his appointment by President George W. Bush as the nation’s U.S. secretary of the interior from 2006 to 2009. Before that, the Republican served one term as a U.S. senator for the state, from 1993 to 1999, and also is a former Boise mayor.

Kempthorne will immediately begin chemotherapy, according to the release Monday. He called the recent diagnosis possibly the “challenge of my lifetime.”

“While no one wants cancer in their life, let me use this situation to urge everyone to be current in their testing and remain vigilant on updates,” Kempthorne said in a statement. “I have confidence in the medical community, which has greatly improved cancer treatment. I also want to express great gratitude for the positive thoughts and prayers from so many of you.

“Throughout my life, I have tackled many challenges head-on. I will do the same with this — which may be the challenge of my lifetime. I hope that sharing this message will help others.”

Kempthorne has remained publicly active in government and other interests since leaving the Department of the Interior at the conclusion of Bush’s second term in January 2009. He chairs the commissioning committee advisory board for the USS Idaho nuclear submarine, and chairs Boise-based nonprofit The Peregrine Fund’s raptor recovery program.

Colorectal cancer is the U.S.’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among cancers that affect men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also highly preventable and treatable when detected early, Kempthorne’s release noted. The new recommended age for an initial colonoscopy screening is 45 years old, it added. More information is available at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s website.

The Kempthorne family thanked well wishers for their support and prayers during Kempthorne’s treatment and recovery.

Kempthorne, known as “Pop Dirk” to his seven grandchildren, said he looks forward to overcoming his cancer diagnosis so he can return to spending time with them and the rest of his family. “His focus remains on recovery so he can return to enjoying time with them — laughing, playing and cherishing the moments that matter most,” the release said.