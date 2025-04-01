Utah man accused of killing girlfriend's two kittens in family fight - East Idaho News

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old Ogden man was taken into custody on aggravated cruelty to an animal charges after police say he killed his girlfriend’s two kittens.

The Ogden Police Department responded on Saturday, March 29, after receiving a call reporting the suspect, identified as Edwin Sebastian Chavez, was fighting with his family. The 911 dispatcher reported hearing someone in the background on the phone call yell, “I’m going to kill you.”

Witnesses say Chavez became enraged after one of his juvenile girlfriend’s kittens urinated on the bed. Court documents said Chavez began hitting the small kittens against the wall while they were in their cat bed. Chavez then allegedly told his girlfriend that she was next, later choking her and allegedly attempting to suffocate her with a pillow.

When officers with the Ogden Police Department arrived on the scene, they reportedly saw Chavez strike his brother with a closed fist.

According to court documents, Chavez was intoxicated and had been “gulping” from a large bottle of alcohol throughout the night.

Officers reported finding the bottle in his bedroom with shot glasses that still contained liquid. Police had also responded to reports of Chavez allegedly stealing the victim’s cats in the past after arguing with her. First responders said they also found the bodies of the two kittens with fresh blood nearby. A vape pen containing THC was also reportedly found in his pocket.

Chavez was safely taken into custody and booked into the Weber County Jail. According to court documents, he faces two third-degree felony counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, one third-degree felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor charges of assault, marijuana possession, intoxication, and measurable amounts of alcohol consumption by a minor.

He has been ordered to be held without bail, pending a pretrial hearing.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.