Cowboy poets continue rich tradition of music, storytelling and poetry at annual gathering - East Idaho News

REXBURG — For 30 years, the annual Teton Western Music and Cowboy Poetry gathering has brought together musicians, poets, and storytellers to celebrate the rich heritage of the American West.

After three decades in St. Anthony, this year’s event is set to take place April 12 and 13 in Rexburg and will feature a mix of well-known local performers and regional favorites, all sharing their love of cowboy culture through verse, song, and storytelling.

Organizers say the gathering is more than just a showcase of talent — it’s a reunion of a close-knit community that feels like family, where old friends reconnect and new voices find a place in the tradition.

The gathering, organized in conjunction with the Cowboy Poets of Idaho, will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 480 West 2nd North in Rexburg. The 2024 event was the first held in Rexburg, and organizers say it was a success.

“It turned out pretty well,” says organizer and performer Ken Wellard. “We are hoping, this year, that it will even be better.”

The event is free during the day both days, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The daytime event will have an open mic, which will be a great opportunity for local poets, storytellers and musicians to come join the fun and try out their material.

Evening shows are from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights and performances will feature members of the Cowboy Poets of Idaho, including Bill Hershey of Rexburg, Oral Elser of Rigby, Layle Bagley of Rexburg, Bill Chiles of Idaho Falls, the band SaddleStrings, and others. Tickets for the evening shows are $15 and are available at the door. Ages 12 and under are free.

“It’s become a big family and we really enjoy getting together and having fun and entertaining the community,” says J.B. Barber, who has been a performer at the gathering for many years.

Barber says the annual event serves several purposes. Besides “having fun and enjoying good company,” he says the gathering helps to preserve rich traditions.

“The main thing is, we are attempting to preserve a western heritage—ranch life, cowboy life and the rural type of activities — with western songs and poetry,” Barber says.

Modern day cowboy poetry and storytelling carries on centuries-old traditions, he says.

“In the old days, there was no such thing as the internet,” Barber says. “So when they were out on cattle drives together, they entertained each other with poems and songs.”

Wellard and Barber hope the Teton Western Music and Cowboy Poetry gathering will continue for years to come. They say they love to share their craft with the younger generation in schools and elsewhere, and that “even the city kids” like it when they experience the traditional stories, music, and poetry.

To learn more about the Cowboy Poets of Idaho, visit their Facebook page.