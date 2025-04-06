Fifth grader wins statewide poster contest for National Missing Children’s Day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police proudly announces that 10-year-old Lillia Kaschmitter, a student at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood, was selected as the Idaho state winner of the 42nd Annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Lillia’s winning poster, a heartfelt piece that beautifully illustrates hope for missing children, depicts messages of love sent to and returned from missing children. Her inspiring piece serves as a reminder that every missing child is still loved and never forgotten.

“Lillia’s artwork is more than just a poster—it’s a message of love, hope, and awareness,” said Kara Kelley, Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Manager. “Her piece captures the deep emotions surrounding missing children and the unwavering commitment to bringing them home. It represents the Idaho way — community that cares, remembers, and continues searching with love and determination.”

Aside from her artistic talent, Lillia is just like any other 10-year-old. She enjoys sports, fishing, camping, and swimming, with math as her favorite subject in school.

Lillia’s poster symbolizes hope and love and will proudly represent Idaho in the national competition. There, it will compete against entries from all states in America, carrying the spirit of our community. The national winner will be honored in Washington, D.C., during the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May.

ISP thanks all students, teachers, and parents who participated in this meaningful contest. Their creativity raised awareness of the importance of child safety and brought our missing children home.