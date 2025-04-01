Gas prices in Idaho jump nine cents this week - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — It’s been another bumpy week for Idaho drivers, with the state’s average gasoline price jumping nine cents.

According to AAA, today’s price for a gallon of regular is $3.33, which is 15 cents more than a month ago, but still about 34 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.17 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago, but 33 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Idaho maintains its position in 9th place for the most expensive fuel, behind California ($4.81), Hawaii ($4.51), Washington ($4.19), Nevada ($3.87), Oregon ($3.81), Alaska ($3.45), Illinois ($3.45), and Arizona ($3.34).

“Refineries are in the process of switching from winter-blend fuel to the summer-blend variety, which costs more to make. It is also an opportunity for refineries to inspect their systems and conduct seasonal maintenance,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “As retailers sell off their remaining winter-blend inventory, the higher replacement cost of summer-blend could result in additional expense at the pump.”

After spending the entire month of March below the $70-mark, crude oil is trading above $71 per barrel today – about $2 more than a week ago and a month ago, but nearly $12 less per barrel than a year ago. If the cost of crude continues to rise this week, gas prices may follow.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of March 31.

Boise – $3.34

Coeur d’Alene – $3.21

Franklin – $3.19

Idaho Falls – $3.28

Lewiston – $3.23

Pocatello – $3.31

Rexburg – $3.38

Twin Falls – $3.36

For more information, please visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/ and the AAA Fuel Price Finder.