GoFundMe set up for disabled teen shot by Pocatello Police officers - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After days of agitation from the public over the shooting of a 17-year-old disabled teen by Pocatello Police officers, a fundraiser is being organized to raise money for the victim and his family.

Multiple Pocatello police officers shot Victor Perez, who has cerebral palsy and a mental handicap, at least nine times Saturday evening on the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue. The call was about a domestic disturbance that had been reported to dispatch by a neighbor.

Video of the incident has been widely shared online. Click here to watch, although it may be disturbing for some viewers.

As of Tuesday, Perez was in a coma, according to his aunt, Ana Vasquez. EastIdahoNews.com is waiting for further updates for the family, but a GoFundMe website that has been set up by relatives says doctors have “advised his family to prepare for the worst.”

Click here to donate.

Victor Perez. | GoFundMe

“(On) April 5th 2025, Victor Perez, 17, was shot at nine times by four members of the Pocatello PD within 30 seconds of arriving to the scene,” according to the GoFundMe. “An autistic Puerto Rican teen from Pocatello, Idaho was struggling with mental health issues; Victor is physically disabled and unable to walk well, and his sister was struggling to help him stand up off the ground in their front yard. A neighbor called the police to de-escalate the situation, and four members of the Pocatello PD arrived on the scene and within 30 seconds had shot him.”

The fundraiser states that Perez is still in critical condition, and his leg has been amputated due to his injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had garnered $5,000 of a $6,000 goal.

Many supporters have voiced their sympathies, including one woman who made a donation, stating, “I am so sorry. From one autism momma to another.”

The Pocatello Police Department held a news conference about the shooting on Monday evening, where Police Chief Roger Schei stated that officers were called to the home about a disturbance, where the reporting party stated a man who seemed intoxicated, had a knife and it “looks like they’re trying to stab someone.”

According to Schei, officers arrived and saw “a male on the ground, holding a large knife.”

“Two females were just a few feet away in the yard, and another male stood just outside the fence. Officers positioned just outside the yard gave reported commands for the male to drop the knife,” says Schei. “He did not comply, and instead, he stood up and advanced toward the officers while still armed.”

Watch the conference here.

Schei says that officers then shot at Perez until he fell to the ground.

Officers then began live-saving measures, video of which is also circulating online.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad multiple times, and as of Wednesday, he has not responded for a comment.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates.