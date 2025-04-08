'Stop unjust violence in Pocatello.' Community rallies after police shoot disabled teen multiple times - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Tensions are soaring in Pocatello after an officer-involved shooting where police shot a 17-year-old disabled teen multiple times on Saturday.

Multiple Pocatello police officers shot Victor Perez, who has cerebral palsy and a mental handicap, at least nine times Saturday evening on the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue.

Perez’s aunt, Ana Vasquez, tells EastIdahoNews.com that doctors have told the family that Perez is in a coma as of Tuesday, and the family is waiting for the results of medical tests to tell them more about his brain function.

Now the community is organizing a candlelight vigil to support Perez’s family and is also circulating a petition to stop similar situations from happening to other disabled individuals.

Video of the shooting was widely circulated on social media Sunday.

Petition

Locals have set up a Change.org petition to “stop unjust violence in Pocatello.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, over 1,400 people had signed, agreeing with organizers that there needs to be an “immediate and transparent investigation.”

“Launch an independent, full-scale investigation into the shooting incident,” says the petition. “Ensure that all evidence is reviewed, including the circumstances leading to the use of lethal force by multiple officers.”

The petition also asks that the officers involved in the shooting of Perez be held accountable.

“If the investigation finds that excessive force was used, hold the involved officers accountable, and reject the blanket protection of qualified immunity in such cases,” says the petition. “Provide regular updates to the public and the victim’s family about the progress and outcomes of the investigation.”

Victor Perez | Courtesy Ana Vasquez

Policy and training reforms such as de-escalation techniques are demanded by those who have signed, along with efforts to support Perez and his family.

“Ensure that the victim receives all necessary medical care and psychological support,” says the petition. “Establish clear pathways for the family to seek legal and financial redress in the event of confirmed wrongdoing.”

Candlelight vigil

As Perez remains in the hospital, Pocatello locals are organizing a candlelight vigil to help support Perez and his family.

The vigil will occur on Saturday at 6 p.m. outside Portneuf Medical Center.

Michelle Perez, the event organizer, who is not related to Victor, says she felt called to help the family after hearing about the tragedy.

“We would like you to join us for a prayer chain for Victor and his family to show him our love and support,” says Michelle on the Facebook event. “Please share to get the word out, we will also have a donation bucket (and) that money will go to his family for anything they may need.”

A protest at the Pocatello Police Station was also scheduled for Wednesday but was canceled, apparently due to concerns over the high tensions and emotions surrounding the investigation.

More from the family

According to the family, they have continued to endure trauma even after the shooting, recalling having to decide if they should try to save Perez’s leg or amputate it.

“I called, and I went to see him. They said they stopped the bleeding, and amputated his leg. … They tried to save it, but the damage was already done,” Vazquez told EastIdahoNews.com. “The doctor called us right away and said, ‘You guys need to make a decision now, or he’s gonna die.’ So we were like, ‘Yeah, go for it.'”

Vasquez says the situation has taken an emotional toll on the family, especially Perez’s grandfather, Luis Alicea, who she says raised Perez since he was a baby.

“It’s really hard. … It’s really hard,” says Vasquez. “(Alicea) tried to stop them, but the officer didn’t listen. Literally didn’t listen. They tried to stop them.”

According to Vasquez, Perez and his family moved to Pocatello from Puerto Rico in 2017, where he now attends Pocatello High School. Vasquez says one of the most difficult parts of this situation is that Perez is known to love the police.

“You know what hurts me the most? That kid loves cops,” says Vasquez.

According to Vasquez, Perez would get excited to see police and watched shows about law enforcement on television.

Screenshot from Brad Andres’ incident video. | Brad Andres

Shortly after the shooting, police reportedly asked Vasquez to translate for them to explain what Perez’s family and other witnesses were saying, as many of them only speak Spanish.

“They didn’t have a translator, (so) they asked me if I’m okay to translate each one of (Perez’s family members),” says Vasquez. “I want to make sure that people know that. Don’t say, ‘OK, she changed the (story).’ No. They’re the ones who asked me (to translate), and I said yes. I don’t have the (qualifications) to translate. I don’t have any type of background (to be) translating.”

Vasquez says the incident has caused her much anxiety and that she feels there were many other options that could’ve resolved the situation safely.

“He’s a kid. … I saw him here one time with a spoon doing the same thing,” says Vasquez. “We (have) never had an issue like this in our life. It is the first time. And this could be handled in a different way. There are tasers, there was a fence, and he was on the floor.”

Through translation via Vasquez, Alicea tells EastIdahoNews.com that it seems as though his grandson never got a chance after officers showed up.

“Police just came straightforward to kill him, not to try to solve an issue,” says Alicea.

The Pocatello Police Department held a news conference about the shooting on Monday evening, where Police Chief Roger Schei stated that officers were called to the home about a disturbance, where the reporting party stated a man who seemed intoxicated, had a knife and it “looks like they’re trying to stab someone.”

According to Schei, officers arrived and saw “a male on the ground, holding a large knife.”

“Two females were just a few feet away in the yard, and another male stood just outside the fence. Officers positioned just outside the yard gave reported commands for the male to drop the knife,” says Schei. “He did not comply, and instead, he stood up and advanced toward the officers while still armed.”

Schei says that officers then shot at Perez until he fell to the ground. Click here to watch video of the incident. (It may be disturbing for some viewers.)

Officers then began live-saving measures, video of which is also circulating online.

Next steps

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Take Force has taken over investigation of the incident, with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency in the investigation. The task force, which includes members of law enforcement throughout eastern Idaho, investigate incidents involving officers.

In addition to the external investigation, Schei mentioned Monday there would be an internal one.

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Emma Iannacone says little information is ready to be given to the public.

“The Critical Incident Task Force investigation will operate independently from Pocatello Police. We are currently gathering evidence from the incident, including 911 calls, body-worn camera footage and eyewitness statements,” says Iannacone in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to an independent prosecutor’s office to review it and determine if charges will be filed. The prosecutor’s office that will review the investigation has not been determined yet.”

When asked for the involved officers’ names, Iannacone said the assigned prosecutor’s office typically decides whether to release them once they’ve reviewed the case.

“We respect that the public has a high level of interest and concern in this matter, and we will be as transparent as the investigation allows,” says Iannacone. “However, we will not compromise the integrity of the case, so we appreciate the public’s patience as more information comes to light.”