Healthy, fluffy banana pancakes - East Idaho News

All you need is 2-4 ingredients to make my warm and delicious healthy banana pancakes. They’re a delectable cross between traditional pancakes and a thick, fluffy banana crepe. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon quick oats (optional) Instructions Place the peeled banana in a medium bowl and mash well with a fork. Add egg, cinnamon, and oats to the mashed banana and mix it all together until well blended. Spray a skillet or griddle with cooking spray and heat to medium or medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto this. Allow them to cook until almost fully done before flipping to brown on the bottom. Serve warm, topped with sliced banana if you like and the syrup of your choice (I use Mrs. Butterworth’s Sugar-Free).

