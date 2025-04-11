How do you feel about the leasing programs automotive manufacturers offer their employees? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

How do you feel about the leasing programs automotive manufacturers offer their employees? I’ve listened to your show enough to know you don’t recommend leasing the traditional way through a dealership.

Baker

Dear Baker,

I’d advise investigating the details of any deal like this very carefully. Some manufacturer offers, even ones to employees, are nothing more than another way for the company to fleece more drivers. But some manufacturers offer their employees decent programs that aren’t a traditional lease. I assume this is the kind of deal you’re talking about.

A few of them offer the use of a newer, high-quality car for very little money per month, with no hidden catches. In cases like these, things can work out pretty well for the employee and the company. I’ve even heard of a few companies offering gas and more in these employee deals.

Now, you’re right. I don’t recommend leasing in a normal scenario. For the average buyer walking onto a car lot, leasing is a complete rip-off. I tend to call it “fleecing” because getting “fleeced” means getting taken advantage of financially. And that’s exactly what happens with consumer auto leases. Basically, a car lease is a contract where, instead of buying a car, you pay in monthly installments to drive it for a set amount of time—usually two to three years. It’s basically a glorified rental car. But unlike a rental, leasing is a form of debt. And on top of all that, leasing is also the overall most expensive way to own a car.

Again, just make sure you check all the details very thoroughly, Baker. Use your head and a calculator, not your heart, when making a decision on something like this.

— Dave