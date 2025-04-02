'Learning process': Local commissioners hear testimony over proposed mining operation moratorium - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Residents and local commissioners expressed their concerns during a public hearing Tuesday morning on a proposed moratorium that would pause the processing of new applications for mining operations associated with aquifer recharge projects.

Over the past year, the state of Idaho has focused heavily on the need for more recharge projects to aid the dwindling Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer.

Recharge basins are one option for collecting diverted water from canals, which is later recharged into the aquifer. The 40-acre Southfork Recharge Basin along State Highway 26, is expected to recharge 240 acre-feet of water per day into the aquifer.

Commissioner Michelle Mallard said the locations were decided by studies to see if they were suitable for these recharge projects.

“Their studies did not go beyond that,” she said. “They were focused on hydrology aspects and whether that property would be good for that.”

But neighbors have had concerns. We previously reported about Dana and Darla Miller, who faced ongoing issues with their water tank after finding sand in their water. The Millers’ home is surrounded on its northeast and southern side by two recharge basins, which they claimed has caused these issues with their water.

Austin Black, the director of the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Committee, told EastIdahoNews.com the county was never involved in the planning or location of the recharge basins.

The proposed moratorium would pause any new application for 180 days until a new ordinance addresses the lack of a regional permitting process to help adjacent landowners.

The moratorium could end sooner via a roll call vote during a regular meeting.

Lessons learned

Bonneville County Commissioners Karl Casperson, Jon Walker and Michelle Mallard listening to residents during the public hearing of a proposed moratorium on water recharge applications | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Before the start of the public comment period, Mallard spoke about how this has been a lesson for the county and the state. She said that no one in county leadership is against these projects, but there needs to be better communication.

Speaking on behalf of the water board, Cooper Fritz, aquifer recharge program coordinator for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, echoed Mallard’s statement about this being a learning opportunity.

“We encourage the county to treat recharge projects the same way that we treat other infrastructure projects,” Fritz said.

He said some have made the moratorium appear as an anti-recharge statement, but he doesn’t see it that way. To him, it’s a step in the right direction to help create more successful recharge projects.

Fritz said he was in support of the moratorium.

However, attorney Payton Hampton, representing Enterprize Canal Company, said the canal company isn’t fully against the proposal, but it contradicts the state’s authority “under Article 15, Section One of the Idaho Constitution, where the state does have the ultimate authority to allocate and determine and administer where water is delivered,” he said.

He also raised the 2024 agreement between groundwater users and the Surface Water Coalition, which cites the importance of these projects to keep farmers going as the county heads into irrigation season. He said any delay, specifically 180 days, would mean new recharge projects would miss that time to have effective recharge.

Mallard asked Hampton if the moratorium would negatively affect the aquifer immediately, and he responded that it had been in decline for the past few years since farmers phased out flood irrigation.

After an hour of testimony, a motion was made to take the matter under advisement. County Commissioner Jon Walker said there will be a notice of when the commissioners will decide on the moratorium.