Man killed in crash near Palisades - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PALISADES — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 7:59 p.m. on Thursday on US 26 at approximately milepost 401, east of Palisades.

A 63-year-old-male from Irwin was traveling eastbound in a white 2009 BMW 535. The BMW went off the left shoulder of the road where it came to rest.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Alpine EMS.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.