Our take on Cubby’s chicken, wild rice & kale salad - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Our Version of Cubby’s famous chicken, wild rice & kale salad is hearty and customizable. Wild rice and kale combined with savory chicken, crunchy almonds, tangy-sweet dressing, and vibrant vegetables, make it a nutritious, flavorful favorite perfect for meals or gatherings. Ingredients Salad 2 cups wild rice (about 3/4 cup uncooked)

4 cups kale chopped, stems removed

2 cups cooked chicken breast shredded or diced

1 cup carrots shredded

1 cup red cabbage thinly sliced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup sliced almonds toasted (optional)

1/2 cup crumbled goat or feta cheese Dressing 1/2 cup olive oil

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 clove garlic minced

salt and pepper to taste Single Serving Option 1/2 cup cooked wild rice

3/4 cup kale chopped, stems removed

1/2 cup cooked chicken breast shredded or diced

2 tbsp carrots shredded

2 tbsp red cabbage thinly sliced

1 tbsp dried cranberries

1 tbsp sliced almonds toasted, optional For Single Serving Dressing 2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp honey/li>

1 tsp apple cider vinegar/li>

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard/li>

1 pinch garlic minced/li>

salt and pepper to taste/li>

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION