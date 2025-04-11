Pride flag flies at Boise City Hall despite new law prohibiting it - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — Flags and the city of Boise have been the center of attention lately, with some now questioning what is flying outside City Hall. As of Wednesday, a Pride flag flies below the city of Boise flag.

“I didn’t know it was illegal. I can’t really wrap my head around why it would be illegal to have the Pride flag up. Why is that so bad?” says Kvande Matthews, a Boise resident.

It is, in fact, illegal as of last week.

Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 96 into law, which prohibits government entities from flying anything but flags that represent the country, the state, the military and a few others specifically outlined in the legislation.

Notably absent from that list is the Pride flag.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t hurt me. If the mayor decides she wants to fly it, great,” says Bob Leclair, who lives in Boise.

When asked about the Pride flag flying outside of city hall, the city of Boise simply told Idaho News 6, “The city will continue to fly existing flags on city property.”

Officials declined to expand on that statement in any way.

Idaho News 6 asked people downtown what they thought about the city not complying with the new law.

“What would be the harm in it? And it makes a positive statement about our community and its values,” says Dave Wettstein, a Boise resident.

“I think it’s very important to show representation for people in the city,” says Megan Patton, who lives in Boise.

“We have gay and LGBTQ+ members in our community who, I think, at this time need our support,” says Wettstein.

Two women who did not want to speak on camera said they didn’t want the city flying the Pride flag, citing their conservative values. Another man said he only supports the American flag being flown.

Others expressed support for resistance to the new law.

“Well, sometimes you have to resist the ridiculous and the hateful kinds of things that go on in our country these days,” says Wettstein.

“Live your life, let them live their life,” added Bob Leclair.