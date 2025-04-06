School counselors discuss child abuse prevention in this month's Riverbend Awareness Project - East Idaho News

This April, the Riverbend Awareness Project talked about child abuse prevention with local school counselors, Julie and Shana.

They emphasized the role of protective factors like stable environments and supportive networks, and how open conversations can help reduce stigma, lead to better recognition of signs of abuse, and empower children to seek help if they are experiencing abuse.

They also spoke to some of the fears and misconceptions associated with reporting child abuse, explaining that reporting can be completely anonymous, and that the ultimate goal of Child Proctective Services is to help families stay together and have the education and resources to be safe and well.

Listen to the full conversation wherever you get your podcasts or visit the Riverbend Media Group podcast page.