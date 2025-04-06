The victory of light over darkness - East Idaho News

Thomas Kinkade’s words remind us that standing for truth and righteousness often comes with opposition.

When we choose to uphold faith, integrity, and love in a world that sometimes resists these values, we may face criticism, discouragement, or even spiritual battles. Yet, this struggle is not a sign of defeat—it is evidence that light is shining where darkness once prevailed.

Just as a single candle can illuminate an entire room, even the smallest act of goodness has the power to push back against despair and division.

This theme of light overcoming darkness is deeply rooted in spiritual teachings. Scripture reminds us, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:5). No matter how heavy the shadows may seem, they can never extinguish the radiance of truth and love. Those who stand for righteousness are not alone; they are part of a greater, divine battle where the ultimate victory has already been secured. God calls His people to be beacons of hope, shining brightly even when faced with opposition.

In our daily lives, we can embrace this truth by refusing to be discouraged when challenges arise. Whether through acts of kindness, speaking truth with love, or standing firm in our faith, we participate in the triumph of light. The world may attempt to dim our glow, but as Kinkade reminds us, darkness cannot overcome light. When we remain steadfast in our calling, trusting in God’s power, we reflect His brilliance and inspire others to do the same. No matter the struggle, the light always wins.

