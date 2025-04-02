You have to see this! Videos show moment high-rise building collapses to the ground in Bangkok - East Idaho News

A DEVASTATING SIGHT — Countless videos have surfaced online of the damage caused by a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand last week.

One video of the earthquake — which happened March 28, 2025 — that has gone viral, is of a building suddenly collapsing in Bangkok, Thailand. Dashcam video shows cars stopped on a roadway when a massive building in the distance is seen falling to the ground in a matter of seconds.

RELATED | Powerful quake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

RELATED | Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to 1,644 as more bodies are recovered from the rubble

The building was under construction, and a crane was on top of it. Accuweather reported that it was a 34-story building.

“Wait!” a person is heard saying in the video. “That whole building collapsed.”

People are standing outside of their vehicles watching the scene unfold as an enormous cloud of dust emerges in the aftermath.

Another angle of the building tumbling to the ground shows people on the streets running and yelling. Dramatic footage has also emerged showing people who appear to have been working on or near the building frantically running away as the building collapses.

At least 1,700 people are confirmed dead in Myanmar. In Bangkok, at least 18 people have been killed. Of those, 11 died when the high-rise building collapsed.

CNN reported authorities are still trying to free dozens believed to be trapped under the rubble of the building.