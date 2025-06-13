A Feel Good Friday surprise for a photographer who makes athletes with special needs feel like All-stars - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a local photographer who is making a difference in the lives of some athletes with special needs. It said:

Scott is a local sports photographer who, for the past two years, has donated and raised funds to support the Bonneville Broncos (a local special needs basketball team). He has made sure that each of the 12 players are highlighted and made to feel like all-stars by photographing and creating custom banners for each player – like you see at high school basketball games. I am a parent of one of the players and along with other parents, coaches, and players, we think Scott deserves this recognition.

We agreed that Scott would be the perfect person to surprise for Feel Good Friday, so we payed him a visit!

Check it out in the video player above.