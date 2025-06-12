ALS walk in Pocatello raises awareness and funds for a cure - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For Jen Robinson, the fight against ALS is personal after losing her father, Brent Edmonds, and her father’s first cousin, Darron Funk, both longtime well-liked Pocatello residents, to the devastating disease.

Now Robinson, a Pocatello native, is taking action in honor of her family members and all of those affected by ALS. This Saturday, June 14, she’s leading the charge to raise awareness and funds by organizing the Pocatello Walk to Defeat ALS at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

“Ever since I lost my dad in 2019, and then my cousin Darron in 2022, my family and I have been passionate about doing what we can to fight for ALS funding and awareness. We will keep going until there’s a cure,” said Robinson, who now serves as the event director for ALS of Nevada.

The walk will unite people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — along with families, friends, caregivers, and supporters from across the region. The one-mile walk will be accompanied by a community celebration featuring music, food, a DJ, face painting, a raffle, and even the iconic Ice Bucket Challenge.

“We walk not just for a cure, but for the fighters, the caregivers, and the families impacted by ALS every day,” said Robinson.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a loss of muscle control. Eventually, it robs individuals of the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe. There is no known cause or cure, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is just two to five years, according to the ALS Association.

Cousins Darron Funk (left) and Brent Edmonds of Pocatello were both battling ALS when they participated in the ALS Walk in 2019. Since then, both men lost their battle to the disease as the search for a cure continues. | Jen Robinson, photo.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the ALS Association’s signature fundraising event. Proceeds go directly toward groundbreaking research, patient services, and local support programs.

According to Robinson, the last in-person walk, held in Pocatello in 2019 when her father and cousin were alive but fighting the disease, raised more than $103,000 and drew nearly 800 participants.

Robinson and fellow organizers are hopeful the community will turn out in full force to make this year’s walk the most impactful yet. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m., with the walk kicking off at noon.

Participants who raise $90 or more will receive a commemorative 2025 Walk T-shirt. Even if you can’t attend in person, you can still support the fight against ALS by making a donation online.

To register or donate, visit www.web.alsa.org/vegaswalk or call (208) 380-0947.