Boil advisory lifted in Roberts after officials confirm water supply is safe - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Roberts.

ROBERTS – The City of Roberts is pleased to announce that the Do Not Drink/Do Not Boil Water Advisory issued on June 19, has officially been lifted Saturday following confirmation from certified laboratory testing.

The advisory was a precautionary measure following a temporary loss of water pressure caused by a power outage and a backup generator malfunction. At no time was water quality compromised. However, due to the loss of pressure, the advisory was issued in accordance with public health guidelines to ensure the continued safety of residents.

Recent test results confirm that the municipal water supply is safe for all uses, including drinking, cooking, and bathing. Water quality has been restored to meet all federal and state safety standards.

City officials and staff have worked diligently to identify and resolve the issue that led to the advisory. As a result, water system operations have returned to normal, and the public can resume regular water use.

What Residents Should Do Now:

Run cold water taps for a few minutes to flush household pipes.

Discard any ice made during the advisory.

Replace water filters as recommended by the manufacturer.

We thank residents for their patience and cooperation during this advisory. The health and safety of our community remain our top priority.