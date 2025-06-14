 COURTROOM INSIDER | Officer Robb breaks her silence, Rachel Smith on Melani charges and more - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Officer Robb breaks her silence, Rachel Smith on Melani charges and more

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” retired police officer Marianne Robb breaks her silence about her involvement in the Daybell case. Plus prosecutor Rachel Smith predicts whether she thinks Melani Pawlowski will be charged and Justin Lum talks about his interview with Brandon Boudreaux.

