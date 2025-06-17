Creamy garlic parmesan chicken tenderloin and broccoli pasta - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Garlic parmesan chicken tenderloin and broccoli pasta is a quick, flavorful meal combining tender chicken, al dente pasta, and broccoli in a creamy, garlicky Parmesan sauce. Ready in just 35 minutes, it’s a versatile recipe perfect for weeknights and easily customizable with your favorite vegetables or a hint of spice. Ingredients For the Chicken 1 pound chicken tenderloins cubed

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp italian seasoning For the pasta and broccoli 8 oz pasta your choice

2 cups broccoli florets fresh or frozen For the sauce 4 tbsp unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic minced

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup parmesan grated

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes optional

fresh parsley for garnish Instructions Cook Pasta and Broccoli: Boil salted water, cook pasta to al dente. Add broccoli for the last 3-4 minutes. Drain, reserving ½ cup pasta water. Cook Chicken: Season chicken with salt, pepper, and spices. Heat 1 tbsp oil in skillet, cook chicken 3-4 mins per side until golden and cooked through. Let rest. Make Sauce: In the same skillet, melt butter, sauté garlic for 1-2 minutes. Add cream, simmer 2-3 mins. Stir in Parmesan, cook until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Combine: Add pasta and broccoli to skillet, toss with sauce. Add reserved pasta water if needed. Stir in chicken pieces. Serve: Garnish with extra Parmesan and parsley. Enjoy! Tips: Swap broccoli for spinach, peas, or asparagus. Add lemon zest or juice for extra flavor. Can be made ahead and reheated, though pasta may absorb more sauce.

