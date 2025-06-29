Crews rush to contain fast-moving fire in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Central Fire District.

RIGBY — At approximately 3:42 p.m. Friday, Central Fire District responded to a reported field fire in the vicinity of cotton trees. The fire, initially spreading toward a nearby barn and two vehicles, was quickly met with an aggressive response. Firefighters successfully protected all structures and personal property in the area.

As the fire advanced through the trees, it began moving toward a nearby residence. Thanks to swift action from responding crews, the fire’s spread was halted before it reached the home, and the property was fully protected.

The fire was contained within 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for mop-up operations, which included extinguishing hot spots and cutting down compromised trees. This effort was completed with the assistance of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

There were no injuries and no damage to personal property. There were no injuries to fire personnel. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Central Fire District responded with apparatus from the Rigby, Ririe, and Menan stations, along with Central Fire’s full-time personnel. Mutual aid was provided by BLM, Ucon Fire Department with a hemet and brush truck, and Bonneville County Fire with a hemet.

Central Fire District extends its gratitude to all assisting agencies for their collaboration and quick response, which helped prevent further spread and potential loss.