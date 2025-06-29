Emergency responders on scene of fatal crash in Madison County - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash on West Highway 33 near the Sportsman’s Gun Range.

First responders are in the area and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is the second fatal crash in the county within the past twelve hours. A 23-year-old driving a 2025 Kawasaki EX500 westbound on 7800 South was killed when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

Additional information on the wrecks is expected to be released Monday.