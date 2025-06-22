Fandoms meet at Retro-X to celebrate art, pop culture and cosplay - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Comic books, video games, art, and more brought all kinds of enthusiasts to the Elk’s Lodge on Friday and Saturday for the third annual Retro-X.

The ComicCon-esque event brought together people from all over Idaho to bond over their favorite comics, superheroes, art styles, movies, and other entertainment genres that generate massive fandoms.

Many attendees dressed up in their favorite cosplay to celebrate their favorite characters and find others who share their interests.

Armstrong dressed as Boba Fett (left) and Dominic Diesposti (right) dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Diamond Armstrong, a local participant who cosplayed as Boba Fett from Star Wars, says he returned for his third year at Retro-X because he loves to connect with fellow “nerds.”

“I love to see all of this, all (of the) nerds coming together and having a great time,” says Armstrong. “You see all of these big events from far away like Boise and Salt Lake, and there are so many places to go to Comic-Con, but you can’t go because travel is expensive, so Idaho Falls having a retro-x here is amazing.”

Armstrong explained he was especially excited to meet Dickey Beer at the event. Beer played the original Boba Fett in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

Dickey Beer (right), the original actor of Boba Fett. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“He’s my favorite bounty hunter,” says Armstrong. “I grew up watching the classics to the new ones, and seeing the original actor who played Boba Fett here. It’s just a dream come true.”

Over 60 vendors were selling art, clothing, collectibles, and vintage video games, some of which were being sold for hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Pokemon cards being sold for hundreds of dollars at Retro-X. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Many fandom celebrities were also available for pictures, autographs, and more, including WWE wrestler the Honky Tonk Man, actor Ryan Bartley, and actors Ryan Barley and Sean Chiplock.

Matthew Gilbert, an event vendor who sells his homemade art, is part of the Brigham Young University-Idaho Illustration Society and says he enjoys seeing people celebrate what they love.

“Being able to talk to people who are just really passionate about fandoms or cool stuff is probably my favorite part,” says Gilbert. “I also like dressing up. It’s just so fun.”

Matthew Gilbert selling his art at Retro-X. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Gilbert says he enjoys spending time creating clay sculptures and digital art of his favorite books, movies, and games.

Other booths featured signed memorabilia from WWE wrestlers, handmade toys and home decor, and even special-edition video games.

The event also included a cosplay contest with a cash prize and other awards to celebrate those that went the extra mile to bring their favorite content to life.

Valeria Rodriguez (left) and Mel Rodriguez (right) cosplaying at Retro-X. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The Snake River Ghostbusters, a Ghostbusters fan club and charity cosplay group, were excited to have a booth this year because it would allow them to meet other fans and help charities around the area by celebrating their passion for a classic movie.

“Ghostbusters is timeless,” says local Ghostbuster Nick Winterfeld. “It’s just amazing to see the faces of kids light up when they see us.”