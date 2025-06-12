Fundraising started to pay final expenses for Lewiston man crushed by boulder - East Idaho News

AHSAHKA (The Lewiston Tribune) — The family of the 18-year-old from Lewiston who died when he was crushed by a boulder near Ahsahka last weekend is asking for help to cover funeral costs.

A GoFundMe page was established Monday evening to pay for the final expenses for Sheldon Medford, who was fishing on the North Fork of the Clearwater River below Dworshak Dam when, without warning, a boulder tumbled down the riverbank and crushed him. Medford was likely killed instantly, according to law enforcement.

RELATED | Lewiston 18-year-old died after being pinned by boulder in north Idaho

The fundraising website had raised more than $8,800 as of Wednesday afternoon. It can be found here.

“Sheldon touched so many throughout his life with his loving heart, kindness, laughter and love for the outdoors,” wrote Ariel Sackett, Medford’s sister, on the fundraising website. “Sheldon was so much more than just a son and brother; he was a best friend, a partner in crime, an avid outdoorsman, a free spirit and a true source of joy and silliness. This loss was sudden and has left a void in our hearts.”

Sackett added that a date for Medford’s funeral hasn’t been determined yet.

The accident happened Saturday evening near Ahsahka, an unincorporated town located just west of Orofino along the Clearwater River.