Hundreds gather in Idaho Falls to celebrate pride, unity and representation - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of locals gathered Saturday afternoon for eastern Idaho’s largest Pride parade, showcasing their unity and uplifting those who feel discouraged from being themselves.

Pride activists decked out in rainbow outfits, Pride-themed shirts, and flags marched from the Universal Unitarian Church to the Westbank Convention Center before returning to the festival, demonstrating support and love for the LGBTQ community in Idaho Falls.

“I come down every year, because I know when I was in the closet, it was really hard for me to get out there and feel confident in myself,” says Kirby Darrington. “More people showing up to Pride means more people seeing people who are like them, and there is an end in sight. And it’s a good ending. I like being that part of that light for people.”

Kirby Darrington at Idaho Falls Pride 2025. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

According to Darrington, it is important to show up for yourself, and feel confident in who you are, making Pride an essential event for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s so worth it,” says Darrington. “No one is going to judge you, and if you do, they’re awful, and you don’t need to listen to them anyway.”

With no obvious counter-protesters, participants say the environment was “electric” and full of love and community.

Idaho Falls Pride Parade 2025. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“Everybody is offering good vibes and good feelings to everybody,” says Idaho Falls Pride board member Alexis Morrow. “A lot of smiling faces, and a lot of good energy.”

Some attendees make it a priority to attend Pride events every year, noting that they are welcoming to people of all ages.

Johannah Thompson, Shan Havin and her son at Idaho Falls Pride 2025. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I have my four-year-old son here, and I felt 100% comfortable to have my four-year-old son here,” says Shan Havins. “The entire time, everyone is talking to him and handing him free things. It’s just been a really beautiful family-friendly environment.”

For some, Pride events are a great way to meet others with similar interests and ideals and make friends in the local community.

“It’s kind of hard to spot everybody when we’re in our daily clothes,” says Darrington. “We’re not decked out in rainbow, so it’s easy to make friends here.”

Many local businesses, charities, non-profits, and religious organizations also showed up to support the LGBTQ community, including Breaking Boundaries, Elevate Rainbow Network, On Target Axe Throwing, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, New Day Lutheran, and even a group of dads offering free hugs and handshakes.

Group offering dad hugs and handshakes at Idaho Falls Pride 2025. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s really nice to see every year more and more businesses that are brave enough to say, ‘Hey, we support you, and we’re happy you’re here,'” says Johannah Thompson. “And that is encouraging because it can be really hard to live in a community that likes to shut you down.”

The event also included live music, vendors, and activities for children, like bounce houses and arts and crafts.

“It’s important to show support for rural LGBTQ communities like Idaho Falls,” says Morrow. “Having numbers and showing up for people in the way that they deserve is important, and I think representation is important, and it’s just a fun time.”