Karen Read is free, but more legal trouble looms - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Karen Read descended the steps of the Norfolk County Superior Court on Wednesday a free woman, acquitted of murder.

Met by a sea of supporters, cheering and firing pink confetti cannons, there were tears and “I love you” gestures as the crowd — and Read — celebrated a long sought-after legal conclusion even one that came with a conviction on a lesser charge.

The future seems bright for the woman who has gone from homicide suspect to cult hero, but her legal battles are not quite over.

Following two criminal jury trials over the death of her police officer boyfriend, Read has become something of a celebrity to her supporters, who reveled in her acquittal this week. But the former financial analyst, who has spent more than three years as a murder suspect, still faces a civil lawsuit over John O’Keefe’s death.

RELATED | Karen Read found not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunken driving in boyfriend’s death

It’s not entirely clear what comes next for Read. However, immediately following the verdict, she appeared to be just taking in the moment with her family.

Read was seen having a celebratory dinner with her defense team and family members at an upscale restaurant in the Seaport section of Boston Wednesday night, according to CNN affiliate WCVB.

“Happy, I’m happy, thank you,” Read told reporters. “I fought for John O’Keefe, harder than anyone.”

More legal challenges

While prosecutors cannot bring criminal charges against her again over O’Keefe’s death, Read still has other legal issues to contend with.

O’Keefe’s family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in August 2024, alleging Read “intended the reckless conduct that resulted” in his death.

The lawsuit also accuses the two Canton bars — C.F. McCarthy’s and the Waterfall Bar and Grill — saying they “negligently served alcohol to an intoxicated person.” Both bars have denied that allegation, according to court filings.

O’Keefe’s family said Read’s public comments about what happened that night were a “false narrative” and caused them “aggravated emotional distress,” according to the filing. Read has participated in interviews and a documentary series about the case, and has said her public comments are “her testimony.”

The civil suit is not just about the circumstances that led to O’Keefe’s death. His family alleges Read also inflicted emotional distress on O’Keefe’s niece when she woke the girl up to tell her something had happened to her uncle, according to the lawsuit.

Read’s lawyers in the civil case declined to comment to CNN on ongoing litigation. CNN has not heard back from the O’Keefe’s attorneys.

The O’Keefe’s are seeking $50,000 in damages, according to filings, and the case could go to trial if a settlement is not reached first. The civil suit was put on hold while the criminal trial played out, court documents show. The docket shows no new court dates have yet been scheduled.

While Read was acquitted of murder, the jury found her guilty of drunk driving. She was sentenced to one year probation and will have to complete a driver alcohol education program, the standard sentence for first-time offenders.

As a condition of the driver alcohol education program, Read’s driver’s license will also be suspended for up to 90 days, according to Massachusetts law.

Other investigations

Read’s acquittal in O’Keefe’s murder means no one has yet been held accountable for his death.

David Yannetti, one of Read’s attorneys, reiterated Thursday that while his client was found not guilty of O’Keefe’s killing, there might still be more to be done.

“They charged the wrong person, and they went after an innocent woman for three and a half years and they failed because they charged the wrong person. But somebody’s still out there,” he told WCVB outside the restaurant.

It is unclear if the homicide investigation into O’Keefe’s death will continue.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey told CNN affiliate WBZ after court “the jury has spoken.” CNN reached out to his office, but they had no further comment about the verdict or the homicide investigation.

John Jackson, an O’Keefe family friend, told CNN affiliate WCVB they will try to move on and keep O’Keefe’s memory alive.

“He just deserved much more than this… This circus, it’s unacceptable. But you respect the jury’s decision. It’s what it is,” Jackson said.

The FBI initiated a federal investigation into law enforcement after O’Keefe’s death, but special prosecutor Hank Brennen announced in court during Read’s second trial that it was closed without any charges being filed.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson, however, said in an interview Thursday with a local radio program, the Howie Carr Show, he still has questions about that investigation.

“I’ve never heard of an investigative agency announcing to the target that the investigation is closed. That has never happened,” he told Carr. “So, I still have questions about that.”

Jackson said he thinks there is “plenty of evidence for them to investigate, and I think they should.”

The Massachusetts State Police vowed to take new steps to improve its process following O’Keefe’s death and the subsequent investigation.

“The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability,” Col. Geoffrey Noble said in a statement posted Thursday on Facebook.

And some personal challenges

Legal battles are expensive and Read racked up significant costs while maintaining her innocence, according to reporting from Vanity Fair last year. The publication said Read paid “$1.2 million leading up to and during” her first trial, depleting her savings and other donations. That included the costs of everything from paying bail to accommodations for her lawyers and to experts like private investigators, Vanity Fair reported.

Before her second trial even started, Read had $5 million of deferred legal bills, according to the magazine.

As of Friday, people were still donating to an online legal fund for Read that has raised more than one million dollars. Speaking to supporters from the courthouse steps after the verdict on Wednesday, Read thanked them for their financial support.

Read’s health issues may also play a significant role in her future.

Read has said she has Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis, and text messages about her health conditions from lead investigator Michael Proctor came up during the first trial, according to court reporting from WCVB.

One day of testimony in her second trial was postponed due to a “health issue,” the court clerk said. CNN affiliate WCVB reported Read was sick, citing a source close to the case.

CNN has reached out to Read and her attorneys for comment on this reporting but did not hear back.

A groundswell of support

Three and a half years ago, the murder case against Read divided the tight-knit town of Canton, Massachusetts, and its nearby suburbs.

Residents stormed city council meetings, demanding answers. Some accused the local police of a cover-up to protect those at the party on Fairview Road. Others turned to social media forums to discuss the intricacies of that fateful night, turning what began as a local homicide case into a broader national sensation.

Many residents in Canton and its surrounding areas picked a side: they either agreed with prosecutors who said Read hit and killed O’Keefe with her car after a night out or sided with the defense, who said she was framed.

The allegations of corruption and law enforcement tainting the investigation into O’Keefe’s death was a galvanizing force for Read’s supporters.

The public outpouring of support started as a grassroots movement, according to CNN correspondent Jean Casarez, who has spoken with many of the people in Read’s crowds. The movement was based on the belief among many that law enforcement tampering with evidence was rampant in their community — and Read’s case became the symbol of that.

In a previous statement to CNN, Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty said investigators found “absolutely no evidence of a cover up in the tragic death of John O’Keefe.”

At a town board meeting in August 2023, she acknowledged there’s a “mistrust for the police department” in Canton, but said it’s not as widespread as portrayed.

“However, I do acknowledge that it is there, and I hear you,” she said. “I believe the first step in bridging that trust gap is effective and healthy communication.” She did not respond to further questions from CNN on the root of the mistrust.

The town’s Select Board Chair John McCourt acknowledged this week the case has “deeply affected” the community.

He said the trial’s “outcome may bring a sense of relief to some and continue to raise questions for others. We encourage members of the community to move forward together, treating one another with respect through civil, constructive dialogue,” according to a statement on the town’s website Thursday.

The public interest in the case continues. The day of the verdict, Netflix announced a new documentary series that “will explore what happened in the days leading up to O’Keefe’s death,” according to a statement from the streaming company.

CNN’s Faith Karimi and Jean Casarez contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.