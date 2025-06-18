Kesler’s gives local authors a place to sell books - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Tucked inside Kesler’s, the longtime locally owned grocery store at 925 West Bridge Street, is a dedicated display featuring books by local authors. The selection features a wide range of genres, including children’s books, memoirs, adventure anthologies and Western novels.

According to store owner McKay Kesler, the idea took root about five years ago when local author Kelly Steele approached the store about carrying “Ross the Rooster,” a children’s series that quickly gained popularity.

“After that, a lot of local authors started coming out of the woodwork. I didn’t know there were so many,” said Kesler. “There are a lot of talented writers in Bingham County. Since there are no bookstores in Blackfoot anymore, this is a place for authors to showcase and sell their books.”

Among the most recent additions is “Call to Adventure: Stories by Real Idaho Outdoorsmen,” a collection of actual hunting and fishing tales written by Blackfoot’s own Flint Nilsson and four co-authors. The anthology offers a glimpse into Idaho’s outdoor life adventures.

Another popular title is “Tales from the High Lonesome” by the late L. Scott Hancock. According to Kesler, Hancock’s work has been a top seller at the store, and a new book he completed before his recent passing will soon be available at the store.

One of (McKay) Kesler’s personal favorites is “It’s Her Story: Sacajawea” by Randy’L He-Dow Teton, a Shoshone-Bannock/Cree woman from Fort Hall. The graphic novel, designed for young readers, tells the story of Sacajawea, the multilingual Shoshone girl who guided the Lewis and Clark expedition at just 13 years old.

There’s a great variety of books by local authors at Kesler’s in Blackfoot. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com.com

Other authors that Kesler’s supports include Ralph Thurston, Morgan Beck, Dee Molinari, Sandi Motor, Ben Rey Forsgren, Dan Barrus, and Kirby Jonas.

Kesler’s hosts book signings for the authors that they carry while continually updating the display with fresh titles from both new and established voices.

Customers have taken notice of the growing local author section, with many praising Kesler’s support of community talent on social media.

Kesler’s invites shoppers to check out the display and discover unique Idaho books that also make great gifts.

Local authors who would like to feature their book in Kesler’s should stop by and talk to Kesler at the store or call him at (208) 785-0555.