Local woman takes home the crown in Miss Idaho competition - East Idaho News

AMMON — A local woman has been crowned “Miss Idaho”, qualifying her for the “Miss America” competition this August.

Ellie Daniels of Ammon took home the crown, but when she first signed up for the Miss Idaho competition, she wasn’t expecting to win. She entered hoping to earn a scholarship.

“My biggest motivator for (Miss Idaho) was the scholarships. I’m a nursing student, and so anything to help me pay for my school is amazing,” said Daniels.

This, however, wasn’t Daniels’ first win. She previously competed in Distinguished Women in Bonneville County, and in 2024, Daniels won the “Miss Thunder Ridge” title.

Having prior experience with pageants, as well as experience dancing, Daniels said she’s comfortable on stage. The on-stage interviews, however, were less familiar. The interviews were one of the five points on which contestants were judged on.

“We’re judged on a personal interview with the judges. We’re judged on a stage question, a evening gown walk, a fitness routine, and then our talent,” said Daniels.

In addition, contestants are encouraged to create a service project in their communities. Daniels’ service project was “The Greatest Gift.”

“It’s about supporting mothers and supporting their mental health, giving them resources and just helping them feel seen,” said Daniels.

Daniels originally started the project during her time participating in the Miss Thunder Ridge competition. Winning Miss Idaho has expanded Daniels’ platform, and she hopes to use that now to help mothers statewide .

“As I travel to different areas, I want to try and reach as many women as I can, try to do a small thing with my project in each city that I visit, and just continue to push for that initiative, because I’m super passionate about it,” said Daniels.

Daniels said the Miss Idaho competition was an amazing experience. With all the competitors being in similar stages in life, Daniels said the competition felt more like just being with friends.

“I feel like I left there with some of my best friends and I had never met some of them before,” explained Daniels, “I felt like it was such an uplifting space to be in where we were able to cheer each other on while also competing.”

While Daniels originally signed up for the competition hoping to earn a scholarship, she says the best part about winning the competition is having the chance to be a positive role model.

“I’m able to be a role model for kids and people who look up to me. I’m able to represent standing up for yourself and going after your dreams, and that’s such an incentive to me. There’s no price you can put on that,” said Daniels.