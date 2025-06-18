Man charged for allegedly stabbing woman and not letting her leave - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 42-year-old man was arrested after police found him in Idaho Falls following allegations that he stabbed a woman in Rexburg and threatened to kill her.

Daytona Ray Travis is charged with felony aggravated battery and felony second-degree kidnapping.

According to court documents, a detective with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to Madison Memorial Hospital regarding a report of a woman with a stab wound.

The victim told the detective that she had traveled to the Valley Wide County Store in Rexburg from Idaho Falls with Travis.

While at the store, Travis reportedly accused the victim of taking his phones and said she needed to “look up what waterboarding is because that’s what’s going to happen to you.”

Travis also reportedly told the victim, “If you don’t go with me, you’re going to die.”

Daytona “Tony” Travis | Madison County Sheriff’s office

The two then reportedly drove to Beaver Dick Park, where Travis parked his white 2014 Ford F-150 near the river. According to the victim, both of them got out of the truck, and she told Travis, “I’m not going anywhere with you.”

Travis then allegedly pointed a knife at the victim and said, “If you make a scene, I’ll slit your throat and stab you until the cops get here.”

The victim says she then went to grab her bags from the truck to try and walk back to Idaho Falls, but Travis reportedly “came from the side, grabbed her by her right wrist and with what she described as a black 6-8″ folding hunting knife, Travis stabbed her in the palm of her right hand.”

According to court documents, the woman turned away from Travis and “felt something hit the back of her head and she fell to the ground.”

Travis reportedly returned to the truck and left the victim at the park.

According to police reports, the victim had a puncture wound approximately 3/4″ in length, and it did not go through her hand. She also reportedly had “red marks on the lower left side of (the victim’s) back” and “what appeared to be two footprints on her shirt.”

Later on Sunday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating that they were looking for Travis in connection with the stabbing. He was located on Monday in Idaho Falls by the Idaho Falls Police Department and was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Travis is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 25.

If convicted, he could face up to 55 years in prison.

Though Travis has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.