Man dies after Ucon rollover crash on US-20 - East Idaho News

UCON -– A 76-year-old man has died after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Ucon.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 12:28 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 316, east of Ucon.

A 2023 Nissan Rogue was driving westbound on US-20 when it went off the right shoulder and struck a tree.

The driver, a 76-year-old man from Box Elder, South Dakota, died at the scene. The passenger, a 72-year-old woman, also of Box Elder, South Dakota, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, and the airbags deployed.