Man dies following shooting at West Snake River boat ramp - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 34-year-old man has died after being shot near the West Snake River Boat Ramp Monday morning.

According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, the victim was identified as Daniel William Leary.

Deputies were called to North River Road at 7:18 a.m. to a report of a man found in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel transported Leary to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A drone flying near the scene of a shooting near the West River Road Boat Ramp. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

North River Road and the area around the West Snake River Boat Ramp, at approximately 9628 North River Road, were closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence and processed the scene. The area was reopened early Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are no known threats to the community at this time.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact detectives through dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through East Idaho Crimestoppers at www.IFcrime.org.