Man taken into custody following two-hour standoff with law enforcement - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, June 14, at approximately 6:38 p.m., a report was made to the Teton County Emergency Communications Center of shots fired at a vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

The suspect then turned the firearm on himself while making suicidal gestures and threats. The individual was not threatening anyone else directly at the time, but was armed. There were other people on the property at the time of the call.

After some time, victims in this situation left the property safely, while the suspect remained in and around the home, still in crisis. One individual on the property was unable to leave on her own accord as she is partially paralyzed.

A mass notification was sent to the surrounding area of 8600 South and South 1000 West, advising to remain indoors. This

was taken as a safety precaution due to the volatile nature of the incident.

The suspect was entering and exiting the residence, with reports that he was armed with a shotgun and possibly a handgun.

Teton County Sheriff Clint Lemieux and other deputies surrounded the residence and attempted to de-escalate the situation for approximately two hours.

At 8:45 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody, sustaining no injuries to himself or others.

We would like to thank Idaho State Police for their assistance in this matter. They were crucial to this incident ending without a major incident.

More information will be made available after this incident is thoroughly investigated. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.