New smile in town: Dr. Marlowe takes over Portneuf Valley Dental - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — There’s a new smile behind the chair at Portneuf Valley Dental. Ammon native Dr. Tyler Marlowe recently took over the long-standing dental practice at 1246 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello, following the relocation of former dentist Dr. Tanner Higham to Utah.

Higham personally selected Marlowe to continue the clinic’s tradition of compassionate, community-centered care.

Marlowe completed his first year of dental school at Idaho State University in Pocatello as one of eight students in the Idaho dental education program before moving to Omaha to complete his studies at Creighton University School of Dentistry.

“My wife and I fell in love with Pocatello while we were here, with the mountains, outdoor opportunities and the people. We were looking for a way to get back ever since that year,” Marlowe said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Creighton University, graduating summa cum laude at the top of his class. Marlowe was inducted into the national dental honor society Omicron Kappa Upsilon and received awards for excellence in periodontal surgery, implant placement, and prosthodontic restoration.

Now raising three children in Pocatello, Marlowe said he has always dreamed of running his own business, inspired by his father’s strong work ethic, while operating East Idaho’s popular Thrifty Nickel newspaper.

“Immediately after graduating, I spent time working at a different clinic in Pocatello, along with driving and running the dental clinic in Challis twice per month,” said Marlowe. “We wanted to own our own business and stay in town, and this was the perfect opportunity.”

Under Marlowe’s leadership, the clinic has expanded hours to include all five weekdays and lunchtime appointments. The practice now features advanced technology, including CEREC same-day crowns and bridges, cutting-edge 3D imaging, and Pearl AI—one of only two FDA-approved dental software systems that assist in reading and presenting radiographic findings. Online scheduling and payment options have also been added for convenience.

Comfort is a priority at Portneuf Valley Dental, where Dr. Tyler Marlowe is the new dentist. | Courtesy photo

Patients will find an expanded list of in-house services, including dental implant placement, wisdom teeth extraction, sedation options, cosmetic dentistry, clear aligners and full-mouth restoration.

The office environment has also been enhanced to prioritize patient comfort, offering ceiling-mounted TVs, nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas), a comfort menu with options such as weighted blankets and lip balm, and a welcoming atmosphere suitable for all ages.

“Our mission is delivering a premier dental experience with every patient interaction. Everything we do is rooted in compassion, clinical excellence, and clear communication.” Marlowe said. “There’s no corporate environment here. I’m keeping my private practice private.”

Portneuf Valley Dental is now accepting new patients and works with nearly every type of dental insurance,” said Marlowe. “We also have a membership plan for anyone without dental insurance, which offers 20% off all routine care and 15% off all other necessary dental treatment, just as good or better than most insurances.”

To learn more about Portneuf Valley Dentistry, follow the clinic on Facebook or call (208) 238-0125 to make an appointment.