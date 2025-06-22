Old records go up in smoke as 72.2 million Americans plan July 4th getaway - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Stop us if you’ve heard this one – we’re about to set another record for holiday travel. According to AAA, 72.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for food, fireworks, and family vacations this Independence Day, with 410,000 Idahoans among them.

“If you’re having company over, plan on throwing a few more hotdogs on the grill,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “About 1.7 million more people will travel for Independence Day than just a year ago. To borrow from an old saying, the early bird will avoid the most traffic and the longest TSA security lines.”

The Independence Day travel period runs from Saturday, June 28 through Sunday, July 6. To avoid peak congestion, drivers should try to be on the road before noon on their selected travel day. The worst days to travel are Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6.

By the numbers

Of the 72.2 million travelers – a new record for the holiday – 61.6 million will go by car, or 85% of the total. Nearly 6 million will fly and just shy of 5 million will go by cruise ship, bus, or train. In the process, AAA projects new records for both automobile and air travel.

Where are Idahoans going?

This year’s top 4th of July destinations include:

Anaheim/Los Angeles

Las Vegas, Nevada

Yellowstone National Park

Hawaii

Salt Lake City, UT

Oregon Coast

Seattle, WA

Denver, CO

San Diego, CA

Jackson Hole/Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Independence Day travel costs

While, on average, Idaho families could save on hotels and rental cars over the holiday, they may pay more in the air or aboard ship:

–Domestic flights are 4% more expensive over the 4th of July holiday than a year ago

–Domestic hotels are 11% cheaper than a year ago

–Domestic car rentals are 2% cheaper than a year ago

–Cruises departing from domestic cities are 40% more expensive than a year ago

“While not quite to record levels as other modes of travel, cruises are back in a big way. But there are only so many ships and only so many cabins,” Conde said. “When demand jumps for the most popular bookings, prices tend to go up as well – in particular, Alaska cruises are in peak season.”

AAA travel tips

Do the basics – make sure your battery, engine, and tires are ready for the road.

Keep one change of clothes, medications, and important documents in your carry-on bag if you must check baggage at the airport.

Download the airline app for the latest information on flights and arrive earlier than usual.

Arrive early for the best seats when viewing a public fireworks display.

Make reservations to avoid long waits at your preferred restaurant.

Get inspiration from AAA TourBooks, the AAA mobile app, and AAA Trip Canvas.

“Remember – if you want to get away from it all, don’t bring it all with you. Focus on packing things you’ll really use and leave the rest at home,” Conde said. “Besides, you may need the room in your trunk or suitcase for a few souvenirs.”