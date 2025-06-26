Road damaged in landslide may reopen soon - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY—A portion of Bear Creek Road in Swan Valley has been closed since 2023 due to a landslide, but it may open soon.

In a news release to EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday afternoon, Bonneville County commissioners say they just signed an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to repair it. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1 million. Under the agreement, the Forest Service “will provide up to $825,000 in reimbursement to Bonneville County for repairs to the slide area.”

Bids for construction will happen in July.

Bear Creek Road provides access to the Calamity Campground, the day use area, the boat ramp, and several summer home residences. A portion of the Bonneville County road from Snake River Road to Calamity Road by Palisades Reservoir was closed to traffic in May 2023 when runoff from snowmelt eroded the dirt. In a news release at the time, the Forest Service said it caused “one lane to collapse and undercut portions of the remaining paved lane.”

“Since the closure, recreation at the Calamity Boat Landing, Campground, summer homes, cabins and Snake River boat club have been limited. Access during this closure has been along a two-track dirt road that prohibited trailers and larger vehicles,” Bonneville County commissioners say in their release.

Repairs will allow regular traffic access to resume. It’s not clear when the project will be complete.

Bonneville County commissioners thank the Forest Service for helping fund the repairs and getting it back open.