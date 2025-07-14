Child injured by stray bullet while riding in car on Idaho interstate - East Idaho News

ELMORE COUNTY (KIVI) — A child suffered minor injuries Saturday after being struck by a stray bullet while in the backseat of a car on Interstate 84 in Elmore County.

Emergency crews responded to milepost 114 just before 2 p.m. to a report of an object penetrating a windshield and injuring a child. Upon arrival, crews determined the damage was caused by a bullet.

Officials said the bullet came through the front windshield and grazed the child in the back seat. The child was transported to St. Luke’s Boise with minor injuries.

Investigators determined the stray bullet came from a nearby individual who was target shooting in the area. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says that charges have been filed against the person responsible.

Courtesy Ryan Conner Knox

The father, who was also in the car at the time, said on Facebook that although charges were filed, the person who fired the shot was not arrested at the time of the incident. On Monday, Idaho News 6 checked with the courthouse in Elmore County and was told that there were no arrests made over the weekend that match this incident.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead is reminding recreational shooters to always shoot in a safe direction and know their backdrop, adding that the “incident could have ended much worse due to negligence.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.